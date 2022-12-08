From left: Chance Johnston (Inglewood High School), Itibwebwe 'Izy' Nganga (Francis Douglas Memorial College) and Coby Blair (Inglewood High School). Photo / Supplied

For three young men, building bridges has led to a pathway in the construction industry.

Coby Blair and Chance Johnston of Inglewood High School and Itibwebwe ‘Izy’ Nganga of Francis Douglas Memorial College took park in the Build a Bridge programme this year, and thanks to their experience from the programme and the industry connections of tutors, they have gained full-time employment with Shed Boss Taranaki.

In its second year, the Build a Bridge programme sees secondary students work with industry to build footbridges for the community. This year, 22 students built three bridges - two at the Mangati Walkway in Bell Block and one at the Waimea Stream Reserve.

WITT Te Pūkenga lead of infrastructure for senior projects, Dave Hudson, says over the course of the programme he got to know the boys and their ambitions.

“These three young men are top-tier. I was happy to put them forward for work.”

With the current labour shortage, Dave’s industry connections saved Shed Boss, commercial developers and makers of custom steel buildings, time and hassle.

Shed Boss project manager Steve Norman says there’s not enough labourers out there, and the boys presented with enthusiasm and a good attitude.

“We met each student on a Friday, and they started the following Monday as general labourers. They are getting a good start, and could be qualified by the time they are 20 if they follow the industry path and become an apprentice.”

NZIHT School of Engineering, Energy and Infrastructure programme manager, Jan Kivell, says WITT Te Pūkenga is excited to see the programme growing.

“While students work towards gaining Level 2 NCEA credits and practical skills using small tools and machinery, they are part of building structures that their communities will use for many years. The support for this programme from the Taranaki high schools has been great.”

The 2022 programme was a partnership between WITT Te Pūkenga, NZIHT School of Engineering, Energy and Infrastructure, Downer, Revolution Civil Engineering, NPDC and Taranaki Futures.