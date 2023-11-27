A free roadshow focused on cashmere goats is coming to Whangamōmona.

New Zealand Cashmere creates cashmere fibre using a goat’s undercoat and this week, business representatives will be at Whangamōmona Hotel to discuss the benefits cashmere goats can have for farmers.

NZ Cashmere North Island manager Duncan Steans says cashmere goats are a good option for farmers looking to diversify their farm operations with benefits to existing farm systems.

“We are talking with farmers looking at cashmere goats to diversify their revenue streams.”

Cashmere fibre is a $4 billion global industry with current returns between $110 and $150 per kg.

He says the New Zealand Cashmere foundation flock programme has several benefits.

“The benefits of introducing cashmere goats into farm systems go beyond revenue diversification. They include improved pasture quality, with improvement in clover content that benefits other stock classes. They are also a good form of biological weed control – reducing use and rising costs of chemical sprays.”

He says goats are also great at weed control.

“We have seen strong interest from farmers looking at improving their more rugged blocks as goats are weed-control specialists and will eat weeds that sheep won’t touch including blackberry, Californian or Scotch thistles and foxglove. When you think about the farming conditions in these regions, goats are an ideal addition to your other stock classes. They’re easy temperament, hardy and require minimal labour to run.”

The Details:

What: New Zealand Cashmere presentation

When: Thursday, November 30, 5pm-7pm

Where: Whangamōmona Hotel

Other: Light food and refreshments provided