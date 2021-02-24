Free learn-to-swim programme gives children confidence in the water

The children at the graduation day.

Seventy-five Stratford children have improved their aquatic skills with free swimming lessons.

The Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust has run the learn-to-swim programme for the past four years. The programme teaches primary-aged children how to swim or helps those needing to improve their skills.

The lessons, funded by Contact Energy, took place during the January school holidays.

Georgie Cox of the trust says the children had five lessons and a graduation day.

"It's all about building children's confidence with their swimming and teaching them about safety in and around the water."

She says is important for tamariki to be confident in the water.

"It's crucial as we are so close to the beach and other swimming spots."

She says she is thankful for the support from Contact Energy and other local businesses.

"The spot prizes for the graduation day were supplied by Magnum Sports Stratford and we received funding for the graduation day food from Yarrows the Bakers."

Stratford TSB Pool Complex aquatic services team leader Holly Baker says the children made "tremendous" progress through the lessons.

"The majority of children who didn't have the confidence to submerge can now submerge and are working towards independent floating. It is so great that Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust can offer these lessons to such a large group of our community."

She says the consecutive lessons were beneficial.

"Having five lessons over five days at 30 minutes each and the shortness between lessons meant the children retained their skills greater. It is super nice to see kids and their families using the pool, with some kids coming back on weekends to practice what they learnt."

Chloe Tonga, 6, enjoyed the swimming lessons.

"They made me feel more confident in the water. I love swimming and I love visiting the pool."

Georgie say the lessons will be running again.

• For more information on the lessons, contact Georgie on 027 584 9779.