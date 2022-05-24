A painting of Emily Peak, Lake MacKenzie, by Daphne Bland.



There's a lot of beauty in art, including the fact there are no wrong answers, says local artist and teacher Daphne Bland.

"Art gives you the ability to step away from your daily life. Being creative is good for the mind, and when it comes to painting or drawing, it also gives you something lasting you can hang on your wall and look at with a sense of achievement."

Thanks to funding from the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme, Daphne is running a series of three workshops for non-painters and beginners to have a go at creating their own acrylic paintings.

"When people want to try something new, like painting, the cost can be prohibitive. You need good brushes and paint, and if you can't afford them, you might try cheaper options and then not get good results and give up. These free workshops will supply all the materials needed for people to paint a canvas as well as a cup of tea or coffee. "

The workshops are supported by the Stratford Positive Ageing Group and are for senior citizens, says Daphne.

"It's coming into winter and people don't go out so much. These workshops give people the chance to go out for a few hours, enjoy some social interaction and learn a new skill, creating something they can keep forever and be proud of."

Absolutely no experience is needed, she says, just a willingness to give it a go. With three workshops on offer, people can choose to do just one, two or all three of them, but need to book as places are limited.

"We are restricting each workshop size to 15 participants to make sure everyone can get the most out of the sessions."

The first workshop will take people through the steps to paint a bunch of poppies, the second one is based on abstract painting and the third is landscape-themed, she says.

"So there is something to appeal to all tastes across the three workshops."

The details:

What: Art for Seniors, free painting workshops

When: Poppies: Tuesday, June 21, 9.30am - 1pm

Abstract: Tuesday, June 28, 9.30am - 1pm

Landscape: Tuesday, July 12, 9.30am - 1pm

Where: Centennial Rest Rooms, Fenton St

Bookings: Contact Daphne 06 765 6157 (after 7pm) or email daphneblandnz@gmail.com

For more information visit Daphne's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Painting-and-Drawing-Classes-Taranaki-Stratford-New-Plymouth-477731218997347