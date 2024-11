Francis Douglas Memorial College 2024 dux recipient Owain Bridge and principal Tim Stuck.

Francis Douglas Memorial College students celebrated a year of success at the school’s annual senior prizegiving last month.

The 2024 Dux was awarded to Owain Bridge, 17, who was grateful to be named top student.

“It felt like compensation for a lot of sleep-deprived nights spent studying. Getting dux hasn’t been a long-term goal for me, but I’ve always tried to do well academically.”

Owain plans to take a gap year to travel.

Proxime Accessit Caleb Kiss, 18, was surprised to receive the award.