He said becoming head boy has been a goal of his since he started at the school in year 7.

“Our head boy was Corban Dravitzki, who did such a great job and inspired me to do the same which I have now been put in the position of being able to do.”

Next year he is studying chemistry, geography, physics, physical education, religious studies and is taking a university maths course, completing one paper each semester.

Matthew said he is grateful to be the 2025 special character leader.

“I’m proud of myself for being chosen for this role and look forward to the opportunity of working alongside Harry and Daniel next year.”

He said being raised in a Catholic family had shaped him into who he is today.

“I learnt the importance of community and giving back to others. I feel that these beliefs have helped shape who I am today and encouraged me to seek a leadership position to lead my classmates in the Lasallian traditions.”

He said scriptures such as Philippians 2:3-4 (Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit) have guided him to becoming a head student.

Next year he is taking statistics, English, biology, chemistry, physics, religious studies and Spanish.

Daniel said he looks forward to being deputy head boy next year.

“When my name was called for deputy head boy I was shocked and excited. As I went up onto the stage it didn’t really feel real and I guess still hasn’t entirely sunk in yet.”



He said he was encouraged by friends and family to go for the role.

“I had never really given much thought to becoming a head leader at school. That was until people, friends, friends parents and some teachers encouraged me to go for head leader positions. This made me realise that it was actually something that I would like to do.”

Next year he is studying religious studies, statistics, English, physical education, biology and health.