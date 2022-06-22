Jonte Van Endhoven will be one of the musicians entertaining the late-night shoppers. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Hāwera Winter Festival will have plenty of live entertainment as people shop into the night.

Bizlink Hāwera co-ordinator Nikki Watson says some shops will offer special discounts or

menu additions like mulled wine at The Burnt Place.

"Dress warmly, gather your friends or family, and hit the town for our fourth annual Winter Festival event."

She says she loves being able to offer the town a winter festival.

"It's a real opportunity to support local groups' fundraising as we pay them to run activities and our local retailers look for opportunities to make our town vibrant. There is something magical when the braziers are all lit up and the music is playing, people connecting."

She says darker areas such as the Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga site and Tasman Toyota section next to Town Takeaways will have light projections, and the empty section will also feature two fire shows from visiting entertainer Unity Wara and her team of fire and flow performers.

"Unity Wara will also be joined by 'Fanta', one of three visiting drag queens on the night. Erika Flash and Coco will also be out mixing and mingling with locals or you'll find them at The Burnt Place at 8pm. These ladies plan to razzle-dazzle the Off the Cuff window as live mannequins and in visiting other businesses."

Along High St, there will be live performances from Wilbur Smith and Jonte Van Endhoven will also entertain in the High Street.

She says a Winter Challenge will take place at several locations across town.

"Fun tasks earn you a stamp on your form, completed forms are handed in by 8.30pm to the Bizlink Hāwera office on the night. Winners of the prize draw will be notified following the event. Challenge forms will be at open businesses on the night."

Nikki says there will be plenty to satisfy people's appetites, with a variety of food options on offer.

"Someday Café will be open, Safe Delights food truck will offer gluten-free and coeliac-safe food outside the Variety store, Baked by Blanche will have his new shop open, he and friends will also serve up a pig on the spit with delicious ciabatta buns and coleslaw in the town square. Ferns Kai Waka will be parked at the end of Campbell Lane and this lane will host a free sausage sizzle courtesy of the Lions and Te Ara Pae Trust, a brazier, music from Mitch Careswell, and the South Taranaki Scouts offering giant bubbles."

To keep people warm, AOG Church will be open providing free hot chocolate drinks, free sausage sizzle and the use of their toilet facilities, while Kiddylandz Toy Library will have some of their large toys and a bouncy castle for under-7s to play with.

There will be mascots along the streets as well, with Gertie the Cow and Olaf out and about, along with giant LED heads on the street.

"If you make an effort to light up your clothing you may win a spot prize. if you need to boost your light-up supplies, St Joseph's school will be selling glow products in the town square."

The Details:

What: Hāwera Winter Festival

When: July 8, 5.30pm-8.30pm.