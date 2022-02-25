There are 48 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki. Photo/ NZME

There are 48 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki, bringing the region's total to 134.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says there is currently no one in hospital with Covid-19 in Taranaki.

Of the new cases, 46 are in north Taranaki, two are in south Taranaki, and none in central Taranaki.

One location of interest has been added to the Ministry of Health's website in the last 24 hours.



The location is Saint John's Presbyterian Church, 251 High St, Hāwera on Sunday, February 20, 9am-11.39am.

People who were at this location are asked to self-isolate for seven days and test on day five after they were exposed at this location of interest. They are then asked to monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if they feel unwell.

Four hundred and fifty-six tests were completed in Taranaki yesterday and 744 vaccines were administered. Sixty-six per cent of the eligible population have received their booster vaccine and 40 per cent of tamariki have had their first dose.