Justine Gilliland is now the partnerships director for the offshore wind energy partnership consisting of BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group. Photo / Supplied

Justine Gilliland is now the partnerships director for the offshore wind energy partnership consisting of BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group. Photo / Supplied

The former CEO of Venture Taranaki has taken on a new challenge.

Justine Gilliland, who announced her resignation from the regional development agency in November last year, staying in the role until a successor was appointed, is now the partnerships director for the offshore wind energy partnership consisting of BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group.

In Justine's previous role, she was already aware of the potential of offshore wind energy, and is excited to be part of its future development, she says.

"I am excited by the potential of offshore wind energy for Aotearoa New Zealand's low-emissions energy future. The momentum has built rapidly from the release of venture Taranaki's discussion paper and first national offshore wind forum in late 2020, to the Offshore Future Energy Forum run by Venture Taranaki and Ara Ake in late 2022.

"The scale of the opportunity is underscored further in VT's concept paper on Power to X for Aotearoa, the potential for New Zealand's green, inclusive and innovative future is marked. It is exciting to be able to continue at the forefront of its development."

As partnerships director, Justine will be working on collaborations with a range of stakeholders and partners to help create and build New Zealand's offshore wind energy industry, ensuring a successful transition to a low-emissions energy future.

She says a key aim is to work on ensuring robust domestic supply chain capacity as well as supporting large emissions reductions across major industries.

"Partnering is a core value for each of Energy Estate, BlueFloat Energy and Elemental Group, and that resonates with me personally."

Nick Jackson, chairman and director - transition, of Elemental Group, says he is pleased with the appointment.

"We are very pleased to have Justine working with our team and helping us build enduring partnerships as we progress sustainable and beneficial development of the offshore wind industry."

Justine's experience is invaluable, says Rosie King, director of engagement and culture for Energy Estate.

"Building an offshore wind industry in New Zealand will require enduring partnerships to be formed locally, across the Tasman, and globally. Justine's track record and enthusiasm is exactly what we need as the industry moves from inception to delivery."

Partnerships are an essential part of the process, says BlueFloat Energy's senior development adviser for APAC, Jarek Pole.

"BlueFloat Energy sees partnerships with iwi, government and local stakeholders as critical to fostering the growth of a New Zealand offshore wind industry and local supply chain. We warmly welcome Justine to our growing team of committed professionals."