The explosive night of boxing takes place May 13. Photo/ Unsplash

Liam Meesam is swapping a rugby field for a boxing ring next month.

The former All Black will be fighting at the Crowded House Bar and Eatery Fight Night at TSB Stadium.

Promoter Sam Rapira says Liam has been training hard.

"He's well-known and I know it will be exciting for people to see a big star in the ring right here in New Plymouth. While I'm still organising his opponent, I just know it's going to be an epic night and well worth the money."

New Plymouth's Louis 'Duffels' Des Forges will also be in the ring.

"He's a local man and has won all his fights by knockouts so he will be well worth the watch. He's an up and coming star."

Te Kapotai "Te Taniwha" Tohu will make his professional debut that evening.

"Amateur fighting is a whole different kettle of fish compared to a professional bout but I believe in him."

Sam is no stranger to the boxing ring, spending time as a professional boxer himself.

During his five-year career starting in 2013, Sam won a number of overseas and national titles.

Once Sam had retired, he wanted to continue to raise the profile of boxing in Taranaki.

"During my career, I had created a large following, especially in New Plymouth. The events have created awareness of boxing in the area and I'm really proud of that."

People may also see someone they know in the ring, with 10 corporate fights organised for the evening.

"These are by far the most well-experienced corporate fighters I've had since running boxing events. We've had to postpone the event numerous times due to Covid-19 so our fighters have had over a year to train, and are fizzing to get in the ring and show the hard work they've put in."

Those who are watching also have the chance to get their hands on some boxing gloves signed by Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury.

The gloves and other items will be auctioned off on the night to raise funds for Box Office Boxing, owned by Sam and his brother Jacob.

He says the night is going to be a sell-out and encourages people to get in quick to buy tickets.

What: Crowded House Bar and Eatery Fight Night.

Where: TSB Stadium, New Plymouth.

When: Friday, May 13, doors open at 6pm and fighting starts at 7pm.

Tickets available at ticketek.