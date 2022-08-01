The safety barriers will be installed at Whangamomona. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Work continues on making the Forgotten World Highway safer.

Over the next two months, safety barriers will be installed along State Highway 43 at three sites. These sites will be the first of a larger safety barrier package for the highway.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge says the initial barrier sites are near Toko, at Whangamomona, and Aukopae.

"In addition, there will be barriers constructed at multiple locations along the route over the next 12 months."

As well as the safety barriers, other safety improvements have been completed that include the installation of about 220 safety warning signs, tree removal and sealing of rest areas.

As well as adding in safety barriers, planning is also under way to seal the remaining 10km section of road through the Tāngarākau Gorge.

Construction will start later this year once we have the necessary warmer temperatures and fine weather to undertake this work.

The remaining sealing work will happen over the next two construction seasons and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

These improvements to the Forgotten World Highway are funded by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit and the regional allocation of NZ Upgrade Programme.

Crews are continuing to clear slips along the highway following the severe weather throughout the region.

There were more than 40 slips along the highway and the road was closed at the Tahora Saddle due to flooding.

Several areas remain under temporary traffic control while awaiting geotechnical assessment. Road users can expect delays of 5-10 minutes until further notice.

"Once all the slips have been cleared, crews will be working to clear the water table blockages and blocked culverts," says Mr Partridge.

Waka Kotahi thanks the local community for their patience and co-operation while these slips are cleared and reminds road users to take care on SH43 and drive to the conditions.