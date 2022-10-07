June Lees cutting a branch off one of the mature trees. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A garden with a history as rich and vibrant as the plants in it is featured in this year's Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

Cairnhill Gardens, owned by Colin and June Lees, features a wide range of plants and flowers including rhododendron, roses, clematis, paeonies, hosta, heuchera and mature trees.

Colin has lived at the property all his life and when he and June married, she moved in with him.

The garden's name ties in directly with Colin's, family, she says.

"His grandfather's parents owned a farm in Scotland. Their farm name was Cairnhill as on the farm there was a natural cairn or mound of stones on top of a hill."

June and Colin married 55 years ago and the garden has a rhododendron to mark each of those years.

"I'm involved with the rhododendron society and have a rhododendron to mark each year of our marriage and also a few extra."

June says gardening is something she's always enjoyed.

"It requires a lot of patience but it's something I really like doing."

June and Colin first entered the garden festival in 2004 and since then, June says her garden has grown.

One of the many rhododendrons in Cairnhill Gardens. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"When I first started, I had the pétanque court but in the third year, I added the partula. I've always wanted a nice garden and being in the Taranaki Garden Festival encourages you to keep your garden at a high standard."

Each year June receives positive feedback from visitors, she says.

"It's very nice knowing people appreciate the work we put in."

Some of the visitors were recommended to the garden by New Zealand watercolour artist Nancy Tichborne.

"She had told people they mustn't miss it. It's always nice getting that praise."

By entering the garden festival June has met and connected with a lot of gardeners from around the country.

"One of them is Michael who owns a garden in Motueka. He asked for some irises so I gave him some and then he called and asked for some more flowers. I had called him after the Nelson floods and luckily he and his garden were unscathed."

June and Colin's son, Simon, will sell some of his woodwork creations at Cairnhill Gardens. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

As well as all of the flowers and plants, June grows berries, fruit and a wide variety of vegetables.

"Gardening is just something I enjoy doing."

When people visit the garden, they'll see June and Colin's son's wooden creations and have the chance to purchase their own.

"Our son Simon creates a bunch of great things that'll be on sale here."

To keep her garden in top condition, she spends 30 hours a week working on it, and Colin helps to mow the lawns and get rid of the weeds.

"He's a huge help."

■ Cairnhill Gardens is located directly opposite Toko School and is open 9am–5pm during the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival (October 28-November 6).