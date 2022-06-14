Forgotten 43 Brewing co-owners Mike Selby (left), Anita Selby, Linnea Robinson and Caleb Robinson. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The award-winning taste of 43 Brewing craft beer can now be tried from the start of the Forgotten World Highway.

The business will now serve its craft beers on the corner of Broadway at the start of State Highway 43.

Linnea Robinson, one of the four owners of the business, says the venue popped up at the right time.

"It's the first thing people see when driving on Broadway and it's right at the start of the highway where we get our namesake and we also get an awesome view of our maunga. It's meant to be."

Their old venue along Broadway will still be open for tours and tastings by arrangement.

"We decided to separate the brewery from the bar due to the fact that both activities were competing for the space. This will be an alehouse and eatery, a space to serve our community with great food and craft beer to match."

Linnea says since opening the brewery in 2017, the business has continued to grow.

"It seemed like the right time to expand."

She says the tables were made by Mike and friends, and they used local tradies and supplies where possible.

"It's been a lot of hard work, but we're excited to open to the public."

People will be able to get their favourites on tap or in bottles for takeaway, and will also be able to try the award-winning craft beers.

Mike Selby, co-owner of the business, says they sent three craft beers away to the Melbourne Royal Australian International Beer Awards, and all three came back with an accolade.

"The Lost Track American Pale Ale won gold and the Black Gold Irish Milk Stout and Kraken Chilli Stout won silver. We're very chuffed with the win. The Lost Track is the first beer Caleb and I got right and it was the first of our beers to get gold."

He says after winning medals at the 2021 Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards, they had the confidence to enter an international competition.

"We're a small brewery keeping up with the big dogs. We're entering six beers into this year's competition."

Caleb, who is also a co-owner of the business, says the reason their business is so successful, is that they all pitch in to help where needed.

"Mike is the head brewer and I help him, Linnea is the general manager and Anita manages the front of the house. However, we're always swapping hats and helping each other out where it's needed."

Co-owner Anita Selby says customers are excited to enter the new venue.

"We've had a lot of positive responses, but also people offering to give us a hand. It's that community spirit that Stratford is known for."