A targeted rate for forestry operators is being proposed to cover some of the damage to roads in the Stratford District. Photo / file

A targeted rate for forestry operators is being proposed to cover some of the damage to roads in the Stratford District. Photo / file

The question of who should pay for repairs to roads damaged by logging trucks was debated at last week's Stratford District Council policy and services committee meeting.

At the meeting, councillors discussed a report from corporate services director Tiffany Radich, which asked for elected members to make a decision on the introduction of a new differential (weighting) to the roading targeted rate.

The report proposed the introduction of a differential to the roading targeted rate aimed at properties classified as being for "exotic forestry" (non-indigenous trees grown for wood). The report stated a total of $1,460,600 had been spent in the past five years by the council specifically on the repair of unsealed roads damaged by logging trucks.

This spend, averaging at $292,120 a year, came at the cost of other road maintenance, said Tiffany.

Of the total amount collected from a differential rate, if introduced, the amount each forestry owner would pay would be decided by their property's capital value, she said.

Discussing the report, Mayor Neil Volzke said something needed to be done about what he described as being an almost critical situation.

"Funds get sucked from every other project in the roading budget."

Councillor Grant Boyde said he "totally supported the recommendation" in the report to introduce the differential, saying the current situation "isn't sustainable".

He moved the motion, seconded by councillor Peter Dalziel, to set the annual rate at $100,000, saying the amount specified was "a starting point" rather than a final amount. While he had concerns about how much of an increase to their rates some individual forestry owners might have to pay, things had to change from the current situation, he said.

He wasn't against logging, Cr Boyde said, but the amount spent over the last five years on repairing roads damaged by the logging trucks was taking funds away from other things.

Other councillors were also in favour of the targeted rate, with the exception of councillor Rick Coplestone.

"I don't think it's going to work. I think we should actually park it, it really needs a lot more thought."

That there would be some pushback from forestry owners was "inevitable", said Mayor Volzke, who accepted it would not be popular with them.

"It's inevitable what they are going to say."

Deputy mayor Alan Jamieson, who was chairing the meeting, agreed.

"They need to pay their share......but we might get a bit of pushback."

The decision needs to be approved at next month's ordinary meeting of council, before going out for public consultation.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council