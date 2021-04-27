Football: Stratford senior AFC teams have a busy weekend

The Tungsten Legal Women's team. Photo/ Supplied

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC enjoyed a busy weekend with both men's teams away and the Tungsten Legal Women at home.

The division one side were away to Francis Douglas Memorial College. Starting well Jeremy Radich scored very early and it took a while for the school to get into the game. It wasn't until the second half that the school managed to convert pressure. Final score 1-3 to Francis Douglas.

The division two side travelled to Peringa. A pleasant but competitive game saw Peringa score first late in the first half.

Stratford rallied and Jamie Pretty doing what he does best slotted an equaliser early after the break. This was the shot in the arm Peringa needed and they started to dominate the match, adding four extra goals late to confirm a 1-5 win. Man of the Match John Gray.

The Tungsten Legal team hosted New Plymouth Rangers and turned out another quality performance.

Final score 2-nil to Rangers with Carla Tunbridge named Player of the Day which was hotly contested with around seven other deserving players missing out.