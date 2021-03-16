Football: Stratford football team enjoys pre-season match and tournaments

The Stratford team hosted the Palmerston North Marist Celts. Photo/ Supplied

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC got stuck into the 2021 football season with fixtures over the weekend.

On Saturday there was a Men's Over 45s team competing in the Taranaki Masters Games, although contesting strongly with solid performances from Nic Burroughs and John Gray they couldn't collect more than one win from their six matches.

The Men's Over 45 team competed in the Taranaki Master Games. Photo/ Supplied

A youthful side hosted Palmerston North Marist Celts in a pre-season match. Having won their local cup and building for a big season ahead, Marist were well settled and rocked out to an early 3-nil lead in the first third.

The Tungsten Legal Women's team. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford rallied and although their experimental line-up was unable to find the back of the net, were not bereft of any chances. Plenty of positives to be taken from the match with the final score 6-nil.

Vann Triggs applies pressure. Photo/ Supplied

The Tungsten Legal Women's side featured in the Moturoa 5 aside tournament and having welcomed several new players enjoyed a successful day but at times without the deserved reward.

Tinesha McFaull competes for the ball. Photo/ Supplied

Goals from Helen Lindley and Cacia Triggs were among the highlights of the day with Cacia's coming late in extra time to seal the 11th place playoff win vs Eltham in their final match of the day.