Adam McGrath will be performing at New Plymouth's 4th Wall theatre on Thursday, August 4. Photo / Supplied

Adam McGrath is well known to New Zealand music fans as the lead singer-songwriter of Lyttelton country folk band The Eastern, a band that has shared stages with Jimmy Barnes, Fleetwood Mac and many more big names.

The Christchurch-based folk singer is also a popular solo artist, however, and it is in that role he will be performing in New Plymouth next week.

On Thursday, August 4, Adam will be on stage at the 4th Wall Theatre in New Plymouth, performing folk songs and spinning yarns.

Adam spends months a year on the road, touring New Zealand, Australia and Europe, and his shows are popular with audiences worldwide. His song Hope and Wire was the inspiration behind Gaylene Preston's TV series of the same name, and the NZ Herald has previously described him as "NZ's toughest-minded songwriter".

Adam says as a musician he has played everywhere from lounge rooms to bar rooms, street corners to theatres plus "a million and one festivals". Sometimes, he adds, he even gets paid.

The Stratford Press has a double pass to his show at the 4th Wall Theatre on Thursday next week to give away to one lucky reader. To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Adam McGrath in the subject line. Include your name and contact phone number in the email. The competition closes at noon on Monday, August 1.

The Details:

What: Adam McGrath

When: Thursday, August 4, 7pm

Where: 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth

Tickets: $25 from www.adammcgrath.net