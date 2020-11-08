Flirty French fun on offer with Slightly Isolated Dog's Don Juan at Reset2020 in Taranaki

Slightly Isolated Dog are bringing popular show Don Juan to Taranaki for RESET 2020. Photo / Supplied

There's going to be a party at the TSB Showplace this weekend, packed full of fun, flirting and some less than authentic French accents.

If this sounds like something you would enjoy, the good news is there are still tickets available to the party, which comes in the form of Don Juan, by much-loved performing arts company Slightly Isolated Dog.

Comfrey Sanders, who is one of the creators of the show, says the actors try to create a party-like atmosphere in the show. She and her fellow performers encourage the audience to get involved, creating a show that is heavy on audience participation as well as fun.

"It's a party and you don't just sit down and watch a party. You need to join in, to experience it fully, and that is what we encourage the audience to do."

She says all the actors in the show have become adept at reading people, meaning they don't make people feel uncomfortable.

"It is something we really think about, it is part of our ethos, that everyone feels safe. So we are alert to the reactions we get, and we never force anyone to do anything, if they don't want to do something, that's fine, we move on to someone else. Often though, later on, that person will be ready to get involved themselves. Once they have relaxed, realised it is a safe space and seen how it isn't about picking on people or making anyone unhappy, but getting people to join in the fun, just like at a party."

In some ways, the show begins as soon as the theatre doors open she says.

"Wherever possible, we like to meet the audience as they come in, to mingle with them and start interacting, building those relationships and a feeling of trust. By the time the play itself begins, we already have got an awareness of the energy in the audience and are working off it."

The show itself tells the story of Don Giovanni: the decadent, serial seducer of women, and Comfrey says it contains themes that will be familiar to any adult.

"The play asks us to laugh at ourselves. It is a celebration of all that being human is. The darkness of life, but also the beauty of being a human in this world."

The immersive style of theatre means the show can change daily, depending on who is in the audience, she says.

"Every person in the audience brings something different, and that is what makes this so much fun, and just so special, is the way it evolves and changes each time."

While the show was devised by a New Zealand theatre troupe, and originally played in New Zealand, it has also toured overseas and found success there as well, Comfrey says.

"We did wonder if the jokes would translate across, if the audiences in England, Scotland, Ireland etc would be the same as here before we went, but really, theatre is theatre, and we found audiences responded just as well as they did in New Zealand."

Comfrey says she and her fellow cast members hope the audience in Taranaki enjoy the show, and she encourages people to come along this weekend.

"It's a really fun show and of course, being able to enjoy live theatre right now is something we are fortunate to be able to. This is a way to support the arts and have fun and a great night out. Just come along, be present and be open to enjoying it."

WIN: The Stratford Press has a double pass to give away to the Sunday, November 15 performance of Don Juan in New Plymouth. To be in to win, simply email your name and contact details to ilona.hanne@nzme.co.nz by noon on Friday, November 13. The winner will be contacted shortly after.

Don Juan by Slightly Isolated Dog: Theatre Royal, TSB Showplace, Saturday, November 14 at 6pm and Sunday, November 15 at 5pm. Tickets available through ticketek.