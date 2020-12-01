Flight Instructor talks to Stratford High School students

Flight instructor Coen Frost.

The sky is the limit for Stratford High School students after learning about aviation careers.

Flight instructor Coen Frost visited the school on November 3 to talk to students about the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy in Whanganui.

Coen, a former student of Stratford High School, has been a flight instructor for two years.

He says he enjoys the variation of being a flight instructor.

"One day you can fly locally and another day you might decide to go somewhere different in the country. It is amazing being able to see the world from a pilot's seat."

The flight school currently has 90 fulltime students and a fleet of around 20 aircraft for pilot training. Coen says it is a great school to attend.

"They offer different programmes where students can gain an international commercial pilot's licence, a private pilot's licence, and a New Zealand Diploma in aviation. For the first year of the diploma students obtain their commercial and private pilot's licence, completing six theory exams for each licence and spend 200 hours flying a plane."

Once they have completed their first year, students move on to one of three different strands.

"There is general aviation, airline preparation, and instructor. General aviation leads to a career in agriculture flying or small aircraft tourism such as sky diving. Airline preparation gives students the requirements to work or a company like Air NZ and instructor leads to gaining employment as an instructor while developing skills and building flying hours for airline employment."

Coen encourages people to step out of their comfort zone and pursue a career in aviation.

"I recommend it completely, I think it's the best career in the world."