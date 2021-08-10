Flash new wheels: Avon School pupils receive new scooters, bikes and helmets

Avon School has 18 new bicycles and scooters, and 75 new helmets.

Avon School pupils have some new wheels to roll around on, and the helmets to match as well.

The school has recently received 18 new bicycles and scooters, and 75 new helmets.

Specialist support teacher Delwyn Swanson organised the funding applications.

"We received $7166 from Sport Taranaki for the new bikes and eight scooters. St Andrew's Presbyterian Church gave us $1017 for 10 of the scooters and some new skateboards.

"The helmets were given to us for free by Paul McArdle from Bike On New Zealand Charitable Trust. Initially he donated 50 helmets but when we had 25 extra enrolments he donated the extra helmets. The goal was for each child to have their own helmet. We are so appreciative of the people who have supported us."

She says the school has great courts and grounds for the pupils to develop their biking and scooter skills.

"At Avon School we promote wellbeing through activity and we have the perfect grounds to do that."

Delwyn says the pupils are excited about the new gear.

'I've been so blown away with how appreciative they are."

Pupil Lucus Boyde, 10, says he likes riding scooters.

"They're very fun to ride and what's even cooler is that I can ride a scooter at school."

Rik says the opportunity for each kid to have the chance to ride a bike or scooter at school is amazing.

"It's a great opportunity for them to develop skills and learn about safety. We initially had 12 scooters but having more, it means each child has the chance to have a go. We also have different sizes of bikes and scooters so there is one that suits every pupil."

Rik says the next step is planning for a bike track.

"It's something we want to have in the future. When the pupils have their social circle time they are talking about what we could do for a bike track and what they would like."

Rik says he appreciates the support the school gets.

"Our community really helps us. Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club have also helped by donating some rugby posts. The kids love them."

Pupil Kristopher Watson, 8, says he will be able to practise riding both a bike and scooter.

"I like using both. It's very fun."

Harmony Leigh, 8, says she likes how there are enough helmets for every student.

"We are able to keep safe while we're riding the bikes or scooters."