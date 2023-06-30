Leigh Commerford was successful at First National Collective's recent awards ceremony. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford real estate agent Leigh Commerford has only been on the job for a year, but she can officially say she’s excellent at it.

Leigh, a real estate agent for the Stratford branch of First National Collective, won big at the company’s recent awards.

She was crowned as runner-up Rookie of the Year for First National New Zealand.

“The awards were for all First National Collective agents in the country. I’ve hit the ground running in my first year as a real estate agent and I’m pleased to have placed so high.”

She also earned the title of Rookie of the Year for the Lower North Island.

“This covers Taranaki, Manawatū, Hawke’s Bay and Wellington. Rookie of the Year is open to people who have worked up to two years as a real estate agent.”

Leigh lives in Stratford with her husband Grant and their two kids. She says with her kids starting school in 2021 it was time for her to start a career, and becoming a real estate agent was an easy choice.

“My mum Donna Black is a real estate agent. I was brought up in the Hawera branch of First National Collective.”

Leigh started with the First National Collective Stratford branch in November 2021.

“I love this company. It’s like my second family. The Stratford branch has been doing well recently. I’m proud to be part of a successful team.”

When she isn’t selling houses, Leigh is busy on the Pembroke School board and her husband organises the Stratford Cricket games for tamariki.

“I really enjoy working, living, and giving back to my community.”

She says she is proud to be a part of a locally owned and operated business.

“We’re in the process of moving to new premises on Broadway. The company is invested in Stratford and I’m invested in my community.”











