Seabourn Odyssey is the first cruise ship to visit the region in more than two years. Photo/ Supplied

Port Taranaki is looking forward to welcoming the first cruise ship to the region in more than two years.

The Seabourn Odyssey docks in the port on Thursday, November 24.

The 198m vessel will visit several New Zealand ports before arriving at Port Taranaki from Nelson. She will slip into port at 8am and her 450 passengers will spend the day discovering Taranaki before she departs for Tasmania at 6pm.

The Seabourn Odyssey's visit will be the first by a cruise ship to Taranaki since the Covid-19 pandemic halted international travel in 2020. The last cruise vessel to visit was the Azamara Journey in February 2020.

Port Taranaki head of commercial Ross Dingle says welcoming cruise ships to the region is something he's been looking forward to since the international borders were reopened.

"It's been a tough period for the cruise industry and the wider tourism sector, so this is a positive step forward and we believe it signals a great summer ahead for the region's tourism, hospitality and retail businesses."

He says he hopes plenty of local people come out and grab a vantage point along the Lee Breakwater or Ngāmotu Beach and give our visitors a great Taranaki welcome.

"Taranaki is a fantastic destination with wonderful natural and historical places to explore, and a great arts, retail, cafe and restaurant scene to experience. We wish the passengers a memorable day in Taranaki, and hope it whets the appetite for a longer stay on a return visit in the future."

Ross says prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Taranaki's role in the cruise sector was gaining momentum, with an increasing number of cruise lines and vessels including the port and region on their schedules.

"We're looking to build that momentum again, and are working with Venture Taranaki, the New Plymouth District Council, Ngāti Te Whiti hapū, the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, tour operators and the New Zealand Cruise Association to promote the port and region and ensure Taranaki is highlighted as a must-visit within the cruise industry."

The Seabourn Odyssey's arrival will be the first of four visits by cruise ships this season, including a second visit by Seabourn Odyssey in March.

The Europa2, with about 500 passengers on board, will visit on January 26. The largest cruise ship to visit Port Taranaki, the Island Princess, will arrive on February 15.

The vessel is 294m long and has a capacity of more than 2200 passengers.

"Island Princess will certainly look magnificent coming into Port Taranaki," he says.

"Blyde Wharf and our deep-water harbour can comfortably accommodate vessels of this size. And we have skilled marine pilots and wharfside staff who are experienced in handling a range of vessels — big and small."