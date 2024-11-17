She said blind and vision-impaired tennis is tailored to suit the player’s sight.

“It’s played on a tennis court, but adjustments are made for accessibility. Players with no vision or very limited light perception [classified as B1] play on smaller courts with tactile lines and a lower net to help with orientation. All players use an audible foam ball that moves more slowly in the air and emits sound when bouncing or hit, enabling players to track it. Based on their sight levels, players can allow one, two or three bounces before returning the ball.”

Drake said adaptive sports like blind tennis are important.

“It can make a world of difference by allowing people to engage fully with the game. Blind Tennis can be played at any tennis court around the country, and many players have joined local clubs, immersing themselves in a welcoming community. Sometimes, all a player needs is the right equipment, such as an audible tennis ball, to enjoy a high-quality, accessible game.”

She said blind tennis is now one of the fastest-growing adaptive sports worldwide, with over 30 countries participating and aiming for the game to Paralympic status in the coming years.

“We’re thrilled about the future of the sport in New Zealand and are in talks with Tennis New Zealand to potentially host a national tournament next year. Stay tuned, and get out on the courts.”

She said everyone is welcome at the Stratford event and special sports wheelchairs will be available for use on the day as well, for those who want to have a go at wheelchair tennis.

“Whether you’re interested in trying Blind Tennis, Wheelchair Tennis or just want to give tennis a go, we’d love to have you.”

The Details

What: Blind / Vision-Impaired tennis

When: Saturday, November 23, 10am - noon

Where: TET MultiSports Centre, 62 Portia St, Stratford

Registration: Visit the Tennis for All Facebook event for registration details

More information: email Jemma@blindsport.kiwi or call 022 599 3961