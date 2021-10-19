Firefighters to the rescue: Stratford cat reunited with owner after punga tree rescue

Keisha reunited with her owner Lizette Stone.

A Stratford cat is in for some extra treats and cuddles after she spent more than 12 hours stuck in a tree.

On Wednesday morning, October 13, Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters raced to the rescue of the cat, stuck in a punga tree in Swansea Rd.

The cat's owner, Lizette Stone, says she called the fire brigade for help to rescue her beloved cat, Keisha, about 10am after the frightened feline had spent the night stuck in the tree.

Lizette says she heard Keisha's meows for help on Tuesday evening.

"It was very stormy and dark and all I could hear was her meows. I was worried sick the whole evening, but there was nothing I could do. I had hoped she'd find her way down, but when I woke up in the morning and saw her still in the tree, I knew she needed a helping hand."

Lizette says this was the first time Keisha had climbed the tree.

"And I think it will be her last, she was very frightened."

Stratford volunteer firefighters attempted to free the cat, with a second callout for backup with a longer ladder when their original attempt fell short.

Lizette says she had thought about using her own ladder to get the cat.

"I had this instinct to call the fire brigade, I'm thankful I did because my ladder wouldn't have been tall enough."

Stratford volunteer firefighter Scott Kenney working to free Keisha.

Once firefighters had the longer ladder, volunteer firefighter Scott Kenney climbed the ladder, with a small saw to cut the branches out of the way for Keisha.

Keisha's meows could be heard as Scott worked to remove the branches so Keisha could be helped down.

Once the branches were removed, Keisha managed to climb down the tree and jump onto the shed roof.

She then leapt into Lizette's arms, looking happy to be back on the ground with her owner.

"Keisha will be getting a lot of treats, she's been through a lot. I'm so happy to have her back. She's my favourite furbaby, I'd be lost without her."