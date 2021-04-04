Firefighters on scene within five minutes of alarm sounding for Eltham house fire

Firefighters from Eltham, Stratford and Kaponga were on the scene quickly. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Eltham, Stratford and Kaponga firefighters were called out to a house fire in Eltham just after 3pm today.

Mike Wanoa, Central Fire Communications Centre shift manager, says firefighters are still at the scene now, damping down hot spots and ensuring it is fully extinguished.

He says all residents of the house, on High Street in Eltham, are safe and accounted for. Fire fighters were first called to the scene at 3.07pm he says.

"The Eltham crews arrived at the scene at 3.15 and saw a fully involved fire, at which time the second alarm was sounded and crews from Stratford and Kaponga were called in to assist."

He says the fire was extinguished by 3.30pm, but crews remain on the scene to dampen down hotspots and ensure it doesn't re-ignite.

Mike says the location of the fire - an upstairs bedroom - was "very quickly" identified by fire fighters at the scene.

Police were also at the scene directing traffic around the fire appliances.

One neighbour, who didn't want to give their name, said they heard the sirens and on stepping outside to see what was happening, smelt smoke.

"It didn't smell like a bonfire, it was an acrid smell. The kids were excited to watch the fire trucks but I have made them go inside to watch from a window because I thought the smell wouldn't be good for them."

They said they saw another neighbour run to the home and start using a hose to put out the flames.

"I think the people who live there were out, I think two people live there, maybe a mum and her daughter, but I didn't see them there, just the neighbour."

They said they had checked their own smoke alarms last night, and seeing the fire so close by reminded them of the importance of doing it.

"I always check them when it is time to put clocks back or forwards, but almost didn't last night, I didn't feel like getting the ladder out, but I am glad I did now - seeing this happen so close makes you realise how easily a fire can start."