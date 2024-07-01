Whakaahurangi Stratford was aglow on Thursday night last week when the community came together to celebrate Puanga 2024 with the return of the popular A Starry Night event. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes
“The lights make it all so pretty, it’s like we are in the sky with the stars.”
Seven-year-old Maya Arnes was pleased she was visiting her nana and koko for Puanga this year, as it meant she got to enjoy plenty of fun activities at Thursday night’s A Starry Night Puanga event in Whakaahurangi Stratford.
“I’ve done some drawing tonight and I am going to have my face painted with the glow-in-the-dark make-up in a bit after we have icecream.”
She’s also enjoyed learning about the meaning of Puanga, she said.
“I knew about Matariki because that’s what I have been learning in school in Hamilton but I didn’t know about Puanga.”
The A Starry Night event was organised by Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services and Stratford District Council, with support from the Taranaki Electricity Trust, TOI Foundation, Māori Womens Welfare League and Whakaahurangi Marae.
With live music from Unity Wara and Boss Heke, fire dancing from Fire & Flow, a range of art activities, glow-in-the-dark face-painting, flax weaving, food trucks and a sausage sizzle as well as the opportunity to learn more about Puanga, there was plenty to keep friends and whānau entertained.
Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke, who was kept busy on the night cooking and serving sausages with members of the Stratford District Youth Council for the free sausage sizzle, said he was pleased with the turnout to the event.
“I thought the celebratory event held last week was a real success. Being indoors at this time of year was a lot more welcoming than the outdoor events of the past.”
He said it was clear people enjoyed themselves at the event.
“Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services and the council’s community services team put in a great organisational effort and everyone, especially the children, seemed to enjoy themselves. There was a steady flow of people attending and their feedback has been very positive. The glow room was a popular standout attraction for many.
Volzke said it was good to see the community coming together to celebrate the Māori New Year.
“There is growing interest and understanding of the significance of Puanga. Like Matariki, it is a time to reflect on the past and to plan for and celebrate the year ahead.”
Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.
Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.