Whakaahurangi Stratford was aglow on Thursday night last week when the community came together to celebrate Puanga 2024 with the return of the popular A Starry Night event. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

“The lights make it all so pretty, it’s like we are in the sky with the stars.”

Seven-year-old Maya Arnes was pleased she was visiting her nana and koko for Puanga this year, as it meant she got to enjoy plenty of fun activities at Thursday night’s A Starry Night Puanga event in Whakaahurangi Stratford.

“I’ve done some drawing tonight and I am going to have my face painted with the glow-in-the-dark make-up in a bit after we have icecream.”

She’s also enjoyed learning about the meaning of Puanga, she said.

“I knew about Matariki because that’s what I have been learning in school in Hamilton but I didn’t know about Puanga.”