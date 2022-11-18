Fiona Aitken has been appointed as the new South Taranaki District Council chief executive. Photo/ Supplied

Fiona Aitken is the new South Taranaki District Council (STDC) chief executive.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says he’s pleased to announce her appointment.

“Fiona is a highly experienced leader with some 30 years in the local government sector, and her appointment comes after a rigorous application process where the standard of applicants was extremely high.”

Mayor Nixon says Fiona has been the acting chief executive since the departure of Waid Crockett in October.

Fiona has been on the council’s senior leadership team since 2010, with the last four years as group manager of community and infrastructure services.

“It’s great that we have the depth of talent at the council which enables us to make such appointments. Fiona has a strong reputation for working with people and building effective relationships at all levels and has done an excellent job of leading the council’s largest group during a period of uncertainty and change.

“The organisation has made a lot of progress over the last five years and Fiona will ensure that progress continues.”

Fiona feels privileged to lead the organisation.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the team to continue to make our communities great places to live, work and play,” says Fiona.

A pōwhiri to officially welcome Fiona to her new position will take place in early December.