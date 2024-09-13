Advertisement
Home / Stratford Press

Final spots for 2024 to get moggie fixed through discounted cat desexing scheme

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
The discounted desexing scheme is available for owners who hold a Community Services card or a Gold card and live in the central and south Taranaki districts.

With only 20 spots left for a local charity’s discounted cat desexing scheme, it’s a case of act now or miss out.

The scheme is administered by animal charity The Scratching Post, and trustee Karma Andrews said people should get in quick to get their moggies fixed.

The scheme has been running all year and now just has a few vouchers left, she said.

“Once these vouchers have been snapped up there won’t be any more available for 2024.”

With the cat breeding season now under way, Andrews said it’s important to get your cats fixed.

“We’re urging owners to take advantage of this before it’s too late and they miss out.”

The discounted desexing is available to cats living in the central and south Taranaki districts, to owners who hold a Community Services card or a Gold card.

The cats need to be five months or older and people-friendly so they can safely and easily be handled by vet staff. The cost is $65 for a female cat and $45 for a male cat, with all cats also getting microchipped and receiving a free flea and worm treatment at the appointment.

For details, call or visit The Scratching Post, 127 Broadway, Stratford, ph 027 292 6167 during opening hours Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-2pm.

Save

