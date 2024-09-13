The discounted desexing scheme is available for owners who hold a Community Services card or a Gold card and live in the central and south Taranaki districts.

The discounted desexing scheme is available for owners who hold a Community Services card or a Gold card and live in the central and south Taranaki districts.

With only 20 spots left for a local charity’s discounted cat desexing scheme, it’s a case of act now or miss out.

The scheme is administered by animal charity The Scratching Post, and trustee Karma Andrews said people should get in quick to get their moggies fixed.

The scheme has been running all year and now just has a few vouchers left, she said.

“Once these vouchers have been snapped up there won’t be any more available for 2024.”

With the cat breeding season now under way, Andrews said it’s important to get your cats fixed.