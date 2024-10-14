“Stratford has a significant number of Fijians in our community, which we see through our citizenship ceremonies every three months. The Fijian community in Stratford brings a richness to our district.”

Image 1 of 49 : Members of Stratford's Fijian Indian community celebrated Fiji Day with a party on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Fiji was well known as an exporter of “lots of good things”, he said, of which sugarcane was one.

“And rugby players would be another significant export. Our championship winning team here in Stratford this year included Fijian players in the team.”

Celebrating independence was, he said, “the most important thing I would think for any country”, and he was pleased and honoured to have been invited to the celebration.

Another guest speaker on the night was 10-year-old Aliza Fatima Imran, who shared her thoughts on the significance of the day.

“Fiji Day is special because it reminds us of our beautiful country and how we became independent on October 10, 1970. This means we have been free for a long time, and we can make our own choices as a country.”

That country, she said, was “an amazing place”.

“With lots of islands, friendly people and different cultures. We have Fijians, Indians and people from other backgrounds living together in peace. That’s what makes us strong - our unity.”

Anji and Amar Padiachi pictured at the Stratford Fijian Indian Fiji Day celebration.

Another speaker, Shobna Prasad, also reflected on Fiji’s rich cultural diversity, saying Fijians came from many backgrounds.

“Our culture makes Fiji the best in the world, and we must continue to cherish it.”

After the speeches and the kava ceremony, guests enjoyed entertainment from two dance groups, one made up of the younger members of the community, and the other the adults.

Children had also been invited to make cards to celebrate Fiji Day, with trophies awarded to the children for their cards and their dancing.

Anji said the event was a way of keeping the children in touch with their heritage as well as sharing Fijian Indian culture with the wider Stratford community.





Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.