Fifty years of generous giving celebrated as Eltham Lions hit milestone

Members of the Eltham Lions Club, along with former charter members and distinguished guests, raised a glass to celebrate 50 years of the club.

"We've probably given out around $1million over the years, maybe a tiny bit more."

Allan Beck reckons members of the Eltham Lions Club have given their support to a range of community projects and needs over the past 50 years, averaging around $20,000 in any 12-month period.

"We have done all sorts of things and projects over the years, from building a bridge over the stream in Eltham to financially assisting youngsters in a variety of ways. We have always tried to do what we can to make sure our community has the support it needs."

One of the many projects undertaken by the club over the years was the restoration of the historic gun which now sits beside the Historical Society on Bridge St.

Allan himself has been a member since the club began in 1970 and was delighted to be present at the club's recent celebration of 50 years.

At the club's 50th charter evening this month Allan was awarded a life membership of Lions International in recognition of his years of service to the organisation. When the club began, Allan was second VP, with Dick Silver the first president, and Trevor Wynne-Parke the first VP. A couple of years later, Allan took on the role of president for a year, something he remembers well.

"I was 23 and at the time, I was the youngest president of a Lions club in the world. I was just out of nappies! At the same time, the Inglewood Lions Club president was in his 70s and was the oldest Lions Club president at the time in the world."

Allan Beck (left), Alan Finer (centre) and Les Millynn, all former presidents of the club in the early years, were present for the 50th celebrations.

Over the years, members of the Eltham Lions have worked hard on a wide range of fundraising and community projects, many of them requiring plenty of hard physical work, he says.

"We have demolished houses, sold rimu, done scrap metal drives, we spent a lot of hours pulling down buildings looking back."

The work has always been for a good cause, with a long list of individuals and projects who have been helped by the Eltham Lions over the years. One of many families to have received help and support from the club was the family of an Eltham child, Chris Mercer, who needed a liver transplant in Australia when he was 10 back in 1994.

Allan says he remembers that particular fundraising cause well, and he and his fellow club members were touched to receive a card from Chris's mother, Avis Laursen, thanking them for that support, and congratulating them on their 50 years.

"As one of the families who have benefited greatly from your hard work and generous spirit I would like to say not only congratulations, but also a huge, huge thank you," she wrote.

She says Chris is now 36, living in Brisbane and living a full and active life.

"He joins me today in expressing his heartfelt thanks, and congratulations."

While the time Avis, Chris and his younger sister spent in Australia for the surgery and care was stressful at the time, she says it was made easier knowing the people of Eltham were so supportive.

"Chris's surgeon said Chris would only have survived another six months had the surgery not taken place - a real testimony to the value of the work your club carries out on behalf of others."

The cake was made by Annette Dudley of A Love of Cakes - by Annette.

On October 10, members of the Eltham Lions Club, along with former members and charter members, South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon, Lions District governor Louise Knapman and vice district governor Megan England, celebrated the club's 50-year achievement.

During the evening, awards were presented to some club members:

Life membership to the Lloyd Morgan Lions Club Charitable Trust - Ken Bielski.

Honoured Recognition for Outstanding and Dedicated Service: Ken Bielski, Sarah Collier (on behalf of Cam Collier), Joyce Lawrence, Ray Lawrence, Noel Boddie

Lions International Life membership: Allan Beck.