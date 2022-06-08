The field day is focused on development to improve farm business performance. Photo/ Supplied

A field day will help Taranaki farmers capture the value of hill country farming in the region.

Beef + Lamb NZ extension manager Jason Griffin says the event is focused on development and diversification opportunities to improve farm business performance.



"The focus property has invested in developing its flats with new pastures for improved stock performance. Topics covered include the development of valley flats, hill country and non-livestock farming income opportunities."

He says attendees will hear from a number of great speakers.

"We'll hear from Barenbrug agronomist Bruce Paterson on how to effectively establish and maintain new pastures. The day also looks at the natural land resource and underlying soil types in the hill country where Landvision's Lachie Grant will discuss their attributes, risks and how to achieve the best environmental outcomes."

He says Jason Loveridge, a forestry and carbon expert, will also be speaking.

"He'll discuss the opportunities to integrate different tree species within the farm system, understand the opportunity with carbon that the emissions trading scheme presents for a diversified income stream."

Jason says the field day includes a short field trip to the flats which requires a quad bike, or similar, and helmet.

"There will also be a barbecue lunch, and like all our events, registration is essential."

The Details:

What: Taranaki Farming for Profit Field Day

When: Wednesday, June 15, 12.30pm - 4.30pm

Registrations: To register, visit www.beeflambnz.com/events