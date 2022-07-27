Fenton Street Arts Collective manager Amelia Lett. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

From helping out in the kitchen, bottling in the distillery, to working front of house, a young person has obtained a variety of skills thanks to the Mayor's Taskforce For Jobs Stratford workforce programme and Fenton Street Arts Collective.

Brianna Dodds has been working at Fenton Street Arts Collective for four months, but she says the skills she has already learned will help her for a lifetime.

"I've learnt so much in the time I've been here. It's all been very beneficial and I know the skills will help me throughout my time in the workforce.

Brianna says she plans to study in 2023, and the skills she's acquired will help her find a part-time job while studying.

"It's been so nice meeting members of the Stratford community, who I would normally not have met, and also learning a bunch of new skills in the hospitality sector. These skills will help me when I go to Invercargill to study, I will be able to use those skills to apply for a part-time job."

Stuart Greenhill, who co-owns the Fenton Street Art Collective with Jo Stallard, says the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs gave Fenton Street Arts Collective the opportunity to teach Brianna new skills.

"While studying she has the choice of using the skills to supplement her student allowance. We do hope the next recipient will make a career in hospitality as the experience they gain is invaluable."

Fenton Street Arts Collective manager Amelia Lett says the workforce programme is beneficial to Stratford.

"It's been great to be able to employ someone else here. It's been a huge help. With the way hospitality is trending, it's harder to have a huge staff when you're not sure about the clientele but the workforce programme gave us the support to employ someone else and the support to train Brianna. I have 20 years of experience and a passion for hospitality. Being able to share that with people has been amazing."

Amelia says by having an extra staff member, the workload is shared, and it allows time to properly discuss the art and gin.

"Before it would be fleeting conversations as you're busy tending to everyone else but now I can actually stop for an in-depth conversation about what we do best here at Fenton Street Arts Collective."

She says the workforce programme is easy, and the communication is excellent.

"We worked with friendly people and the communication was a breeze. I thoroughly recommend other businesses to be involved with this as you're paired with a young person who wants to work, and is supported through the whole process."