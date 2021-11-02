Fenton Street Arts Collective: Scheme funds free life drawing lessons

The free life drawing lessons are funded by the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme.

The free life drawing lessons are funded by the Stratford Creative Communities Scheme.

Free life drawing lessons are on offer at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

The lessons are funded by Stratford Creative Communities Scheme. The scheme is a partnership between Stratford District Council and Creative New Zealand (CNZ).

Jo Stallard, who co-owns Fenton Street Art Collective with Stuart Greenhill, says she received $1500 through the scheme.

"The funding enables me to make the life drawing classes free and accessible to everyone in the Stratford district."

Jo says it's beneficial for artists to have the lessons in person rather than learn online.

"Learning online is not the same as having a live model. We have a big arts community here in Stratford and I'm appreciative that I received the funding so I can teach them a great skill. It also eliminates the barrier of travel, so local artists don't need to travel to learn a skill."

Jo has run the lessons since 2019.

"It's become very popular over that time. There is a core group of around 25 artists who attend the sessions. I also received funding through the scheme last year which I'm very thankful for."

She says she appreciates the models who give up their time for the lessons.

"They're very good. The body is like a landscape with shadows and hills. It's very interesting."

Jo says life drawing is an important practice for artists.

"It teaches the artist the mechanics of the body, it's great for any artist. It's a good discipline that teaches them to look, work quickly and gain impressions quickly."

As well as learning a skill, Jo says the lessons are a form of meditation.

"The artists are in a peaceful and supportive environment where it's a great opportunity to share ideas, projects, and worries."

She says anyone is welcome to the sessions.

"I encourage anyone with an interest in learning the skills of life drawing to come along."

For more information, call the team at Fenton Street Arts Collective.

The Details:

What: Life Drawing Lessons

When: Sunday afternoons, 3.30 to 5.30pm

Where: Fenton Street Arts Collective, through the red door.

Cost: Free.