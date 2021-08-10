Fenton Street Arts Collective: New exhibition captures eye of the beholder

The exhibition is on show until August 19.

A picture paints a thousand words in Fenton Street Arts Collective's new exhibition.

Palmerston North based photographer Margie Coplestone used three models for her Painted Ladies - the art of female disguise exhibition.

"The exhibition features 12 pieces - seven of them are large photos and five of them are smaller. I made creative portrait pieces. I enjoy taking photos of people."

For the exhibition Margie says she focused on capturing the eyes.

"Behind someone's eyes is so many stories. The images are confronting, it's like you're staring at someone who is looking right at you, especially the large prints. It's like you're staring into their soul. That's what I was going for."

Margie says she wanted to capture the beauty of women.

"I wanted to capture these women and show their glamorous side. Quite often we're labelled as just a mum, or a sister, or a daughter, but we're so much more than that. We have layers. That's why I focused on the eyes because in someone's eyes you can see so many stories."

She says Fenton Street Arts Collective co-owner Jo Stallard has been supportive.

"I think she's fantastic, she's so knowledgeable and her art is amazing. She's been great to work with."

She says the exhibition is in the right place.

"Fenton Street Art Collective was the perfect place to have my exhibition. It looks so good on the walls and the way the building is set out has made it look perfect it's like a flow-on story. I'm so happy with how it looks."

