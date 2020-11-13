Feedback wanted on draft final plans for Eltham and Waverley

The draft plans for the Eltham and Waverley Innovative Streets Pilot Fund trial projects have been developed. Photo/ Supplied.

Draft final plans for the Eltham and Waverley Innovative Streets Pilot Fund trial project have been developed.

The project has received funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the plans are aimed at testing safer crossing points, slowing down traffic and making the towns more welcoming and vibrant.

The draft plans, which were on display in the LibraryPlus in October and workshopped with the co-design teams, have been modified after consideration of the feedback received from the community, Waka Kotahi safety engineers and the trucking associations.

The new version on the plans are on display in the LibraryPlus until November 20.

The trial street treatments will be installed in February/March and monitored to see how they are working so adjustments can be made if required.

Whether the treatments will be installed permanently will be dependent on feedback from the community, businesses and Waka Kotahi during the project installation to see if the treatments are successfully alleviating the issues identified in the town masterplans.



The project is 90 per cent funded by the Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets pilot fund with the South Taranaki District Council funding the remaining 10 per cent.

■ Residents can give their thoughts on the draft plans by emailing cdunit@stdc.govt.nz or phone 0800 111 323. Feedback forms will be available on the council website www.southtaranaki.com.