Father Don Don to leave Stratford and move back home to the Philippines

Father Don Don is moving back to the Philippines next year.

Home is where the heart is, and for Father Don Don, his heart is forever in two places.

In January, Father Adonis Rancho, known as Father Don Don to parishioners, is moving back to the Philippines.

He says although he is happy to be closer to his family and serve his home country, the move comes with a sense of sadness.

"New Zealand is my second home. I'm privileged to have citizenship here. I will miss it."

Father Don Don serves as a priest for the Catholic communities of Immaculate Conception church in Stratford, St Patrick's Kaponga and St Joseph's Eltham.

"I'll miss my parishioners. As much as I help them, they also help me as well. They've helped to shape me into who I am. The experiences I've gained, I can share with my countryman when I move back home."

He says he received a call from God to enter the priesthood when he was 18.

"To prepare for priesthood in the Philippines I was in the seminary for 10 years. It's just over six years in New Zealand. The first five years was studying for a degree in philosophy and the second five years we focused more on theology while working within a parish doing pastoral work such as visiting the sick, helping the poor as well as doing some preaching."

During his breaks at the seminary, Father Don Don says he stayed within a parish to learn what was required as a priest.

"After serving in the Philippines for five years, my bishop asked for volunteers to accompany another priest who was coming to New Zealand. As that priest was a classmate, I volunteered. I knew nothing about New Zealand and knew nobody."

Father Don Don arrived in New Zealand 12 years ago and was sent to Napier and his colleague to Palmerston North.

He says the first few months were challenging.

"A typical Kiwi speaks too fast. I didn't even want to answer the phone. I had learnt English since elementary school but it was not easy adjusting to having conversations with native speakers of English. Now I consider New Zealand my second home, I love it."

After five months in Napier he was sent to Waipukurau for six months, Taradale for one year, Marton for two and a half years, New Plymouth for 18 months and then Whanganui for three years.

He then moved to Stratford, where he has been serving for three years.

"St Joseph's and St Patrick's Kaponga schools have become part of a family for me, as well as everyone else I've met on this journey. Although I'm away from my home, I have a sense of family here. I'm so thankful for my parishioners, schooling communities, the Immaculate Conception church in Stratford, St Patrick's Kaponga and St Joseph's Eltham and the whole of the Stratford community for welcoming me and making me feel at home."

Father Don Don says his bishop asked him to come back to the Philippines.

"As he called me to come to New Zealand, he's called me to come back. I will be serving my home diocese of Tagum. That is the diocese I came from. I'm happy to move home and be closer to my parents but I'll miss everyone here."

He says two priests will come to New Zealand to replace him.

"At the moment I serve Palmerston North diocese, which covers most of the central North Island. The bishop says two priests will come here to replace me. The diocese will decide where they will go from there."

With the borders closed, he says it's an uncertain time.

"We're unsure when they'll come here."

Father Don Don is also thankful to New Zealand's Filipino community.

"They've been very supportive of me. It's nice to have that support from people from the same culture who also speak the same language."

Father Don Don leaves his post on January 30, 2022.

"Until then I'll still be holding church services in Stratford, Eltham and Kaponga. Thank you everyone for being so kind to me. You'll always be my family and New Zealand will always be my second home."