Fare-free Fridays return in Taranaki just in time for Christmas

Taranaki Regional Council is bringing back fare-free Fridays to spread Christmas cheer. Photo / Taranaki Regional Council

Christmas shopping has been made easier, with free bus travel each Friday during December in Taranaki.

Building on the success of free buses for World Car-Free Day in September, Taranaki Regional Council is bringing back fare-free Fridays to spread Christmas cheer and help families get around more affordably and sustainably.

All urban Citylink, school Citylink, Connector, Your Connector and Southlink bus services will be free for all passengers each Friday during December.

Bee Cards, usually $5, will also be available free from local retailers (one card per person, while stocks last) on those days.

Council transport engagement manager Cheryl Gazley said offering free bus rides on Fridays leading up to Christmas encourages new riders to try the bus for holiday shopping, rewards regular users and helps everyone save a little extra just in time for Christmas.

“We were thrilled by the 22% increase in passenger numbers from our last fare-free day and received great feedback from the community. We hope that by offering fare-free Fridays, people will again enjoy the convenience, cost savings and eco-friendly benefits of taking the bus. It’s a stress-free way to get into town and back without worrying about parking or traffic during one of the busiest times of the year.”

For more information on bus service timetables and a list of Bee Card retailers visit the Taranaki Regional Council website.

