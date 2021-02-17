Families left upset after Kaponga Playcentre vandalised

The playhouse's windows were broken. Photo/ Supplied.

Kaponga Playcentre families are asking the community to help find who vandalised its playhouse.

The playcentre has 14 children and gets some money from the Ministry of Education but relies on fundraising and grants to buy equipment, says president Rachel Perks.

"As we are parent-lead and rely on the community's help it is disappointing our playcentre continues to get vandalised."

For the past three years the playcentre's playhouse has been broken into over the Christmas school holidays.

"We've tried new locks and different ways to try and stop the vandalism but it keeps happening. We've filed reports with the police. It's really upsetting. The playhouse was built and donated by a member of the community."

Perks says a parent walking past the playcentre noticed the damage.

"We have wooden boxes that are connected to make an obstacle course. We suspect the vandals took the balancing board off the obstacle course and smashed the windows of the playhouse. The wood surrounding the windows was broken and the glass was completely smashed. The lock on the door was tampered with and now its hard to open and shut the door."

On Monday February 8 one of the parents went to mow the lawns and noticed the playhouse had been tampered with again.

"They had taken a ladder and put it up against the fence. The fence is broken and there are scuff marks at the bottom.

"It's really hard for the kids as they don't understand why they can't play in the playhouse. The area was great for motor skills and balancing but this vandalism has taken that away. It's a dangerous area now as there was broken glass everywhere."

Rubbish has also been dumped at the playcentre.

"We used to own a wheelie-bin for our rubbish but people kept dumping their rubbish in it, which brought the cost up. We started taking our rubbish home but people still keep dumping their rubbish here. We recently found an old rusty sheet of tin, a tarpaulin and a bag of rubbish dumped on our site."

Perks says the damage will cost more than $1000 to repair.

"We rely heavily on fundraising and it's disheartening that this keeps happening.

"If anyone knows anything I encourage them to contact the police. I'm wanting the community to take notice of what is happening. We're a small community that needs to look out for each other."