Fairy tale characters step on stage for Repertory theatre show

It's all magic for Leticia Coombe, Alex Stuck, Macy Rowson, Catriona Thomson and Amélie Tippet, who are starring in Jack and the Beanstalk at Repertory theatre. Photo / Monique Matthews Photography

With a sprinkle of glitter and the wave of a magic wand, a group of Taranaki youngsters are transforming into some of the world's most beloved fairy tale characters.

A smiling Snow White, a charming Cinderella, an enchanting fairy named Twinkles, a pretty Bo Peep and even a doe-eyed Daisy the Cow are emerging from backstage at Repertory theatre.

The charismatic characters all feature in the society's latest show Jack and the Beanstalk and becoming them has been a dazzling experience for the girls.

Catriona Thomson, 12, plays Cinderella and says being in a fairy tale is magical.

"Fairy tales remind us that there is a happily ever after. There will always be difficulties in life, but things get better."

Twinkles the fairy, played by Amélie Tippet, is sporting a tiara and is draped in tufts of pink tulle.

"One of the neat things about Jack and the Beanstalk is that it combines characters from lots of different fairy tales, and having younger people play those roles really helps the children in the audience connect with us. Also, my costume is very sparkly and wherever I go there seems to be a trail of glitter. I find it everywhere."

Many of the costumes have been created by Taranaki fashion designer Belinda Hunt, who is known for her bespoke jackets made under her brand, Lushington.

"I've really enjoyed the freedom and fun of creating these. Because they're costumes, you're not restricted by what will sell, so my mind has been racing with creativity," Belinda says.

Each costume took her about three hours at the sewing machine and the biggest challenge was the headgear for Daisy the Cow, which had to sit back enough for the audience to see her facial expressions.

Director Fleur Coombe says she has been blown away by the phenomenal costumes and she's looking forward to people seeing them when the show opens on November 6.

"I think with what's going on at the moment in the world, we all need a little bit of fairy tale magic, and this show is a perfect way to get it."

Some of the rehearsals for Jack and the Beanstalk happened over Zoom due to Covid-19 alert level changes and the young cast coped well, Fleur says.

"They've worked so hard and I'm really proud of them."

Jack and the Beanstalk was adapted for the stage by Fleur's late father Les Emslie and was last produced 18 years ago. Les and Fleur co-directed the original show, while Jenni Simkim choreographed it in 2003 and has returned for the 2021 season.

"It seemed like the right time for us to bring the magic of this show back," Fleur says.

• Jack and the Beanstalk is on at New Plymouth Repertory Society from November 6 - 20. Tickets are available from trybooking.com.