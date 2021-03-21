Extension work begins at Eltham's Soldiers Park this week

Work has started on extending the pathway in Soldiers Park. Photo / Supplied

Work started today (Monday March 22) on extending the pathway in Soldiers Park in Eltham.

South Taranaki District mayor Phil Nixon says the pathway extension will create an 800m loop track in the park, and is one of the projects the council has been working on to improve recreational opportunities across the district.

The contract for the development has been let to excavate and is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting. Some of the new sections will be fine lime chip with other areas of the existing pathways remaining mown grass.

The new pathway will complement the work being done by local volunteers, Eltham Restore, who are working to re-vegetate the area with native riparian planting along the Mangawharawhara Stream while also providing better access for weed control.

Visitors to the park are asked to avoid the development area while the work is under way.