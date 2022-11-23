Debu Banik with Kate Baxter and Dean Robinson, captains of the women's and men's teams. Photo/ Supplied

After 20 years with Taranaki Cricket, experienced coach Debu Banik is taking up a new position and shifting north.

On Friday, November 25, Debu is finishing his role with Taranaki Cricket and will take up a new position with Northern Districts.

Chris Coombe, Taranaki Cricket’s director of cricket and head coach of The Good Home Taranaki Men’s Side, says Debu has been an instrumental part of Taranaki Cricket.

“Debu is a bit of legend around these parts, and has been instrumental in the development of countless Stags, Hinds and Central Districts age-group representatives, and the likes of Mattie Thomas, Ryan Watson, Dean Robinson, Will Young, Tom Bruce and Kate Ebrahim went on to represent New Zealand at international level. His technical and tactical knowledge of the game is world-class, and his dedication and work ethic make him ideally suited to a high-performance environment.”

Debu was announced as the Head Coach for The Bartercard Taranaki Women’s Side in August this year, after heading up the men’s programme for the past eight seasons.

Doug Proffit, current manager of the Bartercard Women’s side, will slot into the head coach role, and recruitment for a replacement team manager is well advanced, says Chris.

Debu was Taranaki Cricket’s longest-serving employee, following the departures earlier this year of Travis Stewart and Kurt Leuthart. Taranaki Cricket board chair, John McElroy, says there isn’t any cause for concern.

“We’ve recognised the need to grow the game at the grassroots in our region. This means investing in player participation, skills development, coaching, and facilities. This type of work isn’t for everyone, and that’s okay. There’s a place for everyone in cricket, and I’m delighted for Debu that he’s found a role that allows him to focus on the high-performance end of the game.”



