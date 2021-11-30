Experience Pūrangi changes name to East Taranaki Environment Collective

Experience Pūrangi is now East Taranaki Environment Collective.

After several years of marketing as Experience Pūrangi, it has renamed itself the East Taranaki Environment Collective.

There are two major reasons behind this change.

First, it's because the operational area is expanding to the extent it doesn't just surround the Pūrangi area any more.

The work now extends as far south as Te Wera and that's a large area of hill country that runs all the way from east of Waitara to east of Stratford.

And second, to do justice to this expansion, they are collaborating with a growing number of organisations and individuals that are all dedicated to protecting and enhancing Taranaki's ecosystem and biodiversity.

In other words, they're progressing away from being an "experience", and more towards being part of a "collective".

The legal trust name will remain East Taranaki Environment Trust.

The relaunch has also coincided with a special delivery the team was thrilled to receive.

Mazda Foundation New Zealand has been generous in supporting the project with the sponsorship of a BT-50 ute.

The efforts for the project will now be a lot easier, and a lot more visible, thanks to this new sponsorship partnership, and the East Taranaki Environment Collective thinks it looks amazing.