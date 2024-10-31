Cosentino has won multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, over the year, and been named both International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year.

Cosentino has won multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, over the year, and been named both International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year.

Australia’s world-renowned illusionist Cosentino is bringing his spectacular new live show Decennium to New Plymouth next month.

Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino, who has won multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, over the years. He has also been named both International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year. Presented by the International Magician’s Society in New York, previous winners of Merlin Awards include David Copperfield, Criss Angel and Penn & Teller.

In Cosentino’s Decennium show, he will perform a range of death-defying escapes along with mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that twists reality. His trademark blend of dance, magic and audience participation takes fans and skeptics alike on a captivating journey.

He said he is looking forward to bringing the show to New Zealand, where he will perform in Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland as well as New Plymouth.