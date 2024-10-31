Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Experience Cosentino’s Decennium: A magical journey in New Plymouth

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Cosentino has won multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, over the year, and been named both International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year.

Cosentino has won multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, over the year, and been named both International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year.

Australia’s world-renowned illusionist Cosentino is bringing his spectacular new live show Decennium to New Plymouth next month.

Decennium is a 90-minute stage spectacular, written, produced, and choreographed by Cosentino, who has won multiple Merlin Awards, the highest accolades in the magic industry, over the years. He has also been named both International Magician of the Year and the International Escape Artist of the Year. Presented by the International Magician’s Society in New York, previous winners of Merlin Awards include David Copperfield, Criss Angel and Penn & Teller.

In Cosentino’s Decennium show, he will perform a range of death-defying escapes along with mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that twists reality. His trademark blend of dance, magic and audience participation takes fans and skeptics alike on a captivating journey.

He said he is looking forward to bringing the show to New Zealand, where he will perform in Christchurch, Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland as well as New Plymouth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s a great honour to bring my brand new stage production Decennium the Greatest Hits Tour to Aotearoa. This production is very dear to me as it represents everything I have achieved both professionally and personally over the last 10 years.”

Cosentino can safely be described as being Australia’s most famous magician. His award-winning live touring shows have been staged to rave reviews and full houses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Macau and across South East Asia.

He was the first Australian magician to have his own TV shows, and has written, produced and starred in eight prime time specials, which have since been broadcast in over 40 countries and seen by over 500 million people.

The TV shows have been popular in New Zealand he said, and he is looking forward to performing live on stage in the country.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’m so proud of Decennium, it’s the best production I have ever created, and I can’t wait to perform it in your beautiful country. My TV specials have always been hugely popular in Aotearoa, and I can’t wait for you all to come and see the magic happen live on stage.”

The Details

What: Decennium

When: Wednesday, December 4, 7.30pm

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Tickets: Via Ticketek

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press