'He Aho-Threads' is a celebration of Māori artists.

A central Taranaki gallery is showcasing Māori art this week.

On Friday, 'He Aho-Threads' opened at Percy Thomson Gallery, and gallery director Laura Campbell says it is a collection of work by talented Māori artists.

"There are 30 or so pieces by members of Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga. The group features members from Taranaki all the way down to Wellington. The artists all have a connection to our maunga and iwi affiliation."

She says on Friday, a special open evening was held for the artists' whānau to experience the exhibition.

"They were very impressed with the work. The calibre of the artwork is sensational."

'Te Mauri o Taaku Tamaahine' by Mako Jones.

The exhibition features different mediums including whakairo (a Māori traditional art of carving in wood, stone or bone), raranga (plaiting), stone carving, photography, film, paper works, and painting.

Curated by Gabrielle Belz and Bonita Bigham, the exhibition is a celebration of Māori art.

"The exhibition came about through former gallery director Rhonda Bunyan's connections with Gabrielle and Bonita. It's been amazing to collaborate with them. The artists were involved in the whole process and that is shown through the work in the gallery with how the pieces are displayed to highlight the works. It has an amazing effect.

"Gabrielle and Bonita are locals and have set up in Pātea and Manaia so it's very special to have them here."

Troy Hunt and his piece, 'Nga wahi o roto ki waho'.

One of the artists displaying their work is Troy Hunt. His piece, 'Nga wahi o roto ki waho' represents spaces.

"Ki rato is inside and ki waho is outside. Nga wahi is a place. This stone carving represents spaces within and although there are holes on the inside, they're also on the outside as well."

The carving took Troy 60 hours to complete.

"I used diamond tools to create a different form and then I polished it. I worked with the form of the stone and the natural contour to create something new."

'Aiorangi' by Hemi Sungren.

Laura says she's pleased with the collaboration and hopes to collaborate more in the future.

"Percy Thomson Gallery is proud to host this exhibition. It's awesome to bring this work and the celebration of Māori art to central Taranaki. Our gallery is for the people. It's an inclusive space and we love hosting this group."

The exhibition is free and Laura encourages people to come along and witness the spectacular artwork first-hand.

"It really is amazing and I hope the people enjoy it as much as we do."

The Details:

What: 'He Aho-Threads' curated by Gabrielle Belz and Bonita Bigham.

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery.

The exhibition runs until March 27.