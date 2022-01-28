Escape Coffee owners Logan and Marli Gieni and Tom Schurr. Photo/ Supplied

Coffee lovers can purchase products from Escape Coffee at the Taste of Taranaki pop-up.

Tom Schurr, who co-owns New Plymouth business Escape Coffee with Logan and Marli Gieni, says the Taste of Taranaki pop-up, running in Eltham until the end of January, is wonderful for the region.

"I grew up in Eltham so I jumped at the idea of being part of the pop-up. It's a brilliant idea as it drives the idea of shopping local in a time that has been difficult for small businesses. It's also a way we can support our stockists in central and south Taranaki."

Tom joined the team last year.

"I had sold my accounting practice and was looking for the next step in life. I knew Logan and Marli pretty well from being a customer and growing into a friend. They were looking at stepping up their business and the opportunity came for me to become a co-manager. It's worked perfectly."

He says Logan and Marli started the company 10 years ago after moving to New Zealand from Canada. They transitioned into coffee and over time, what started out as a small business has grown and grown.

"We have a huge amount of wholesale accounts we supply, both locally and out of the region."

Tom says the business is focused on the community and being environmentally friendly.

"We try to minimise our footprint by reusing and recycling. All of our coffee is organic and we're constantly looking at more ways we can help the planet. What's important to us is being a profitable business so we can continue to look after people and the planet."

• A pop-up shop in Eltham is showcasing some of Taranaki's best producers. From chocolates, honey, baking, and even hot sauce, there's something to suit everyone's palate. Over the next couple of weeks, the Stratford Press is profiling some of the businesses that are part of the pop-up.