Equine Therapy: Eight young people learn valuable skills in equine therapy course

Eight young people took part in the programme. Photo/ Supplied

Eight young people took part in the programme. Photo/ Supplied

Eight young people have gained confidence through an equine therapy course.

Equine therapy is a treatment that includes equine activities or an equine environment in order to promote physical, occupational, and emotional growth.

Tūtaki social worker Sam Haggart says the course is a collaboration between Team Hope, Equine Therapy teacher Anita Oliver, Riding for the Disabled, Tūtaki, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"Team HOPE funded the eight young people to complete the programme, Anita ran the programme, Riding for the Disabled provided the horses and facility, and Tūtaki and Big Brothers Big Sisters selected and supported the clients through completing the programme."

She says the eight young people were able to work on a number of skills.

"They worked on improving their assertiveness, relationship building skills, emotional awareness, empathy, impulse control, problem solving and trust in self and others."

The programme finished with a celebration on June 3.

"They were able to show off their skills with the horses, received certificates and shared kai."