EnviroWaste North Island Junior Netball titles coming back to New Plymouth

Moore than 2000 people are expected through the gates each day during the three-day North Island junior tournament. Photo/ Google

Moore than 2000 people are expected through the gates each day during the three-day North Island junior tournament. Photo/ Google

More than 60 netball teams from around the North Island will flock to New Plymouth during the upcoming school holidays.

The EnviroWaste North Island Junior Netball Championships will be played at the Waiwhakaiho Courts between Sunday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 13.

Over 2000 people are expected through the gates each day during the three-day

tournament.

EnviroWaste continues its sponsorship of the event, which was cancelled last year because of Covid.

Senior administrator Allyson Fearns says the company is pleased to be the naming rights

sponsor of the tournament and helps young netball players celebrate success "whether it be winning the tournament, match or getting their team on court".

"EnviroWaste wishes all participants all the best for the tournament."

A total of 62 teams have registered with five grades from Under 16 to Under 14 with mixed divisions in each age group. 36 teams have entered in the U16 female grade, 23 teams in the Under 14 female division with 3 mixed teams (one U14 and two U16).

Netball Taranaki games administrator Pia Bailey-Nowell says it's the first time mixed

divisions have been included to encourage diversity and support our growing male

membership.

"We're providing a pathway that engages male participation and are excited that this is

recognised at a representative level."

Pia says teams come from all over the North Island, including Whakatāne, Hawke's

Bay, Wellington as well as smaller centres like Otorohanga and Maniapoto.

"New teams have entered this year but it's also pleasing to see regular teams come back for another year."

Taranaki's age-group representative teams will also be competing in the tournament. Each team will bring an umpire that is provided with development opportunities and a

structured selection and allocation panel that is appointed from the Zone.

The tournament is one of the biggest events Netball Taranaki runs but Pia says it's exciting to have a large number of players, coaches and supporters in Taranaki.

"It's always a successful tournament and people really like coming here to play at our

facilities and visit our Region. Netball Taranaki wishes everyone a safe journey here and

good luck for the tournament."

Draws will be available before the tournament and can be found on the Netball Taranaki

website.

Parents and supporters are asked to download the Sporty mobile phone app to receive

immediate tournament updates. Details can be found on the Netball Taranaki website.