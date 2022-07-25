TSB chief executive Donna Cooper (second from left) and Primo, the 2021 Supreme Award winners. Photo / Supplied

Entries have opened for the TSB Business Excellence Awards. Organised by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, this is the 28th year the awards will take place.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari says he is proud of the awards' reputation and high standing in the business community.

"The process is very robust and looks at the key aspects of how businesses are run. This is the eighth year that the TSB has supported these prestigious awards and the chamber really appreciates the support from the bank and all the other sponsors."

TSB chief executive Donna Cooper says the TSB Business Excellence Awards are an important opportunity to celebrate the achievements of local businesses.

"The past two years have been tough for everyone, including our regional business community. Now is a great time for us to reflect on what we have all achieved and celebrate the hard mahi we've put in during these turbulent times."

She says supporting the awards is a way of recognising and celebrating local businesses in the region.

"Local businesses make a significant contribution to the Taranaki economy, so supporting the TSB Business Excellence Awards is one way we can give them the recognition they deserve. Since our first branch opened in New Plymouth in 1850, our community has been at the heart of everything we do. We're proud to call the Taranaki region home and excited to celebrate our local businesses again this year."

There are 16 categories this year and one business will be named the Supreme Winner at the awards evening on Saturday, November 19. Entries can be completed online at www.taranakibusinessawards.co.nz