Entries open for Stratford District's fifth scarecrow trail

The 2020 winners of the preschool category. Photo/ Supplied

Entries are now open for the Stratford Scarecrow Trail.

Stratford District Council director of community services Kate Whareaitu says the event is fun for the whole family, from creating the scarecrows, to finding them scattered throughout the district.

"We're excited to be celebrating the trail's fifth year in 2021. Our community really gets behind the event and we hope this year is no different. Thanks especially to our sponsors for their support in making it happen."

There are four categories with prizes up for grabs. They are preschool, primary school, business and open. There is an additional prize across all of the categories for the best use of recycled materials.

Prizes for each category have been made possible through the support of Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, Stratford ITM and the Stratford Business Association.

Kate says the council usually hosts a scarecrow building workshop in the school holidays.

"This is for inspiration and help with creating scarecrows. With the uncertainty of Covid-19 alert levels as we head into the holidays, we'll instead be sparking creativity in the community through a scarecrow building kit giveaway," she says.

To register for the free kit visit eventbrite.co.nz. There is a limited number of kits to give away, and the kits will become available for pick up from October 4.

"We look forward to seeing what scarecrow creations are on the trail this year. Make sure you have your registration in by October 20."

An online registration form for scarecrow entries is available from council's website stratford.govt.nz or printed forms can be picked up from the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre i-SITE.

The Scarecrow Trail will be open from October 29 to November 14 for members of the public to jump on the trail and find all the Scarecrows throughout the district. This is run alongside the region's garden festivals.