Entries now open for Relay for Life 2022

Relay for Life 2022 takes place at the TET Stadium, Elliot St, Inglewood, on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Photo/ Google

Entries are now open for Relay for Life 2022.

Relay For Life is an inspiring community experience that gives everyone a chance to celebrate cancer survivors and carers; remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Society.

Teams take to the track for the course of the event, keeping their batons moving to symbolise the unstoppable fight against cancer.

Everyone is welcome to participate no matter their fitness level and registrations are now open.

"Participants can run, walk, or even dance the laps doing as many or as few as you like," says Lisa Grigg, event and fundraising coordinator.

This year's event is being held at the TET Stadium, Elliot St, Inglewood, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10.30am until 10.30pm

"Relay For Life is one of the Cancer Society's biggest fundraising events and is especially important to us this year due to the cancellation of the Daffodil Day street appeal."

Funds raised through the event help cancer patients and their whānau get the care and practical support they need; from safe transport to treatment, through to specialist nursing and psychology support, and accommodation for those travelling away from home for treatment.

"Donors are also helping protect future generations of New Zealanders by helping to fund groundbreaking cancer research and vital prevention programmes, such as SunSmart schools."

■ For more information or to enter a team to be part of the event visit https://www.relayforlife.org.nz/